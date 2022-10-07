Britain will not encourage public to reduce energy consumption, says minister

Despite the National Grid’s warning that homes and businesses could face three-hour planned blackouts this winter, Britain’s environment minister, Graham Stuart, said on Friday that the country is not urging individuals to consume less energy.

Britain’s policy contrasts with that of the European Union, where countries have pledged to voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% and officials have urged businesses to reduce energy use and public buildings to reduce heating.

‘We’re not in the business of telling people how to live their life,’ Stuart stated on Times Radio, saying that any public awareness campaign would not lower the risk to the UK’s energy supply.

The National Grid’s warning about potential power outages was predicated on the worst-case scenario: if Britain is unable to purchase enough energy from Europe and struggles to attract sufficient gas imports.

‘If such a scenario existed, it would occur at a very sharp point, so the fact that someone cut their energy usage a week or even a day before you get to a peak wouldn’t really make a difference to the security of supply,’ Stuart told Sky News.

‘We’ll be alright in all of the major scenarios.’

Britain has taken efforts to strengthen its energy security under new Prime Minister Liz Truss, easing a prohibition on fracking for shale gas in England last month and beginning a fresh oil and gas exploration licencing cycle on Friday.