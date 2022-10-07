India becomes world’s largest producer and second largest exporter of sugar

New Delhi: India has emerged as the world’s largest producer and second largest exporter of sugar. Data released by the Union Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Ministry has revealed this.

Also Read; Mahzooz Draw: Expat wins Dh10 million

As per the data, in 2021-22 season, a record over 5,000 lakh metric tons (LMT) sugarcane was produced in the country, out of which about 3,574 LMT was crushed by sugar mills to produce about 394 LMT of sugar. Out of this, 35 LMT sugar was diverted to ethanol production and 359 LMT sugar was produced by sugar mills. Sugar exports of 109 lakh metric tons have also reported. This is the highest sugar exports from the country.