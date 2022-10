Baroda: The Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) ATS have seized 50 kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore. The narcotic drug was recovered from a Pakistani boat named ‘Al Sakar’ off Gujarat coast.

Authorities also arrested all the 6 crew members on the boat. They were brought to Jakhau port for further investigation.

More details awaited.