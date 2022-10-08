630 people were defrauded of Rs. 37 billion in a UK job scam which was busted in Kottayam.

The authorities have dismantled a significant employment scam that defrauded 630 young people by offering them jobs in the United Kingdom. A man from Mundakayam in Kerala’s Kottayam district has been detained. Probably over Rs 37 crore was stolen from credulous job seekers.

The individual being detained is K Ramesh, owner of Global Supreme Services, an employment firm with offices in Thellakom, close to Kottayam town, and a resident of Prasad Colony, Vandanpathal in Mundakayam.

Ramesh was detained after his arrest, and the authorities locked his company while the court remanded him.

Job searchers were urged to submit applications for positions in the UK after seeing adverts from Global Services, which claimed to be the subsidiary of a Kozhikode-based business. Ramesh charged each applicant over Rs 6 lakh in fees, and young people from various districts of Kerala have fallen victim to the scam.

The company had pledged to provide work visas for positions in the UK such as security guard, housekeeping supervisor, and heavy truck driver.

In January of this year, Global Services launched an office in Thellakom and immediately transported five young people from Kerala to London. But none of these young people received a job appointment. These youths alerted relatives in Kerala when they realised they had been duped, and the scheme was revealed.

However, hundreds of young people had already enrolled with Ramesh’s organisation and paid the fee required of them by that point. The majority of these youngsters were subsequently transferred to Mumbai, where they discovered that Ramesh had given them all forged visas and travel documents.

C R Rajesh, the Ettumanoor Station House Officer, M S Pradeep, K K Prasobh, and civil police officers K P Manoj and E V Josh Kumar made up the police team that investigated the matter.