‘Adipurush’ depicts Hindu gods in an inaccurate manner; Report

New Delhi ; The upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has been accused of portraying Hindu gods in a ‘unwarranted’ and ‘inaccurate’ way in its promotional video, according to a court filing seeking an injunction against it. Monday is the scheduled hearing date before senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar.

The claim that the defendants, producer Bhushan Kumar and director and co-producer Om Raut, had falsified the fundamentals of the epic Ramayana was made in the petition submitted by attorney Raj Gaurav on Friday. The plea alleged that the defendants had offended the plaintiff and other Hindus’ religious, cultural, historical, and civilizational sentiments by inaccurately and unjustifiably portraying the Hindu deities Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the teaser or promotional video for their upcoming film Adipurush.

According to the plea, the defendants in the promotional video depicted Lord Ram as ‘atrocious, revengeful, and angry,’ wearing a leather strap and contemporary leather boots, in contrast to the traditional image of him as a serene and calm person who believed in forgiveness. The argument further argued that Lord Hanuman’s portrayal was ‘atrocious,’ that he was covered in leather straps, and that his appearance was inconsistent with the Hanuman Chalisa’s description of him in the sacred text.

The petition said that Ravan’s role, a devout Brahman, was ‘awfully cheap and horrible,’ and that the vanar sena was shown as a ‘whoop of chimps’. In order to protect the religious feelings, sentiments, and aspirations of Hindus in India and elsewhere, the petition argued that the movie’s teaser or promo, which is currently scheduled for release on January 12, 2023, as well as the subsequent film, should both be outright banned in their current forms.

As a result, the court could order an ex parte and temporary halt to the film’s production as well as a permanent injunction barring the defendants from using the promotional video’s depictions of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, according to the plea. Additionally, it requested an order for the defendants to take down the movie’s promotional trailer from all social media sites.