Amazon Studios has released the trailer for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 1

The trailer for the eagerly anticipated ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 1 finale has been made available by Amazon Studios.

Rings of Power, a prequel to ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ is based on JRR Tolkien’s works and shows a conflict that was only briefly mentioned in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ prologue.

The JD Payne and Patrick McKay-created programme features a big cast of characters. Rings of Power, like ‘LotR,’ is centred on a battle between good and evil.

Up to this point, we have witnessed the peoples of Middle-earth and Numenor coming together after Sauron’s evil reappears to wreck devastation and subjugate all living things.

It promises that the episode will shed light on the enigma surrounding Sauron’s real identity. The Dark Lord is silhouetted and encircled by his servants. In ‘Rings of Power,’ Sauron still has his physical appearance, in contrast to ‘Lord of the Rings,’ where he was only a blazing eye.

‘Rings of Power’ tells the story of the forging of the rings of power by elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who was fooled by Sauron. In secret Sauron forged the One Ring, which brought much chaos on Middle-earth and the artifact was not really destroyed until the end of the Third Age.

The series also features characters that would be familiar to the fans of Peter Jackson movies: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).