Cough syrup-related increase in infant deaths in Gambia is under control, the president claims.

President Adama Barrow of the Gambia said on Friday that the recent rise in acute kidney injuries, which are probably related to the paracetamol syrup that killed dozens of children in recent months, is under control. Only two cases have been identified in the past two weeks, he added.

Authorities started an investigation last month after discovering in July that many kids had symptoms after ingesting a paracetamol syrup that was available locally for treating fevers.

In a speech to the country, Barrow stated that 66 children had died as a result of kidney injuries in the previous three months, adding that investigations were still ongoing.

The tiny West African nation’s government has in the meantime directed importers and retailers to halt sales of all brands of paracetamol syrup. Additionally, the medication has been recalled from all pharmacies and homes.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is also looking into the deaths, stated on Wednesday that they might be related to tainted cough and cold medications made by an Indian pharmaceutical company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. of New Delhi.