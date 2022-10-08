For failing to bring Kodiyeri’s body to the State Capital, CPM cites medical advice

The loss of pillar Kodiyeri Balakrishnan is being accepted slowly by the CPM leaders and cadre in Kerala. The Left party has now replied to complaints about not transporting the former State Secretary and Home Minister’s remains to the State Capital, which was one of the hubs of his lengthy career in the public sphere, days after he passed away following a fight with cancer.

In order to avoid a lengthy journey with the cortege, the CPM explained that it was decided to move the body directly from Chennai to Thalassery and subsequently to Kannur.

Every effort was made to provide him with the best care possible. He even expressed a desire to live again, said the other party.

The CPM State Secretariat explained that Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s body had significantly deteriorated as a result of his protracted sickness, and physicians had advised against taking the remains on long journeys after death.

In response to complaints that Kodiyeri’s body ought to have been kept in the party’s headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram out of respect, the State Secretariat of the party issued this statement.

At a celebration held in the State Capital, State Secretary M. V. Govindan mentioned the medical advice.

Even party officials allegedly expressed shock that the deceased leader’s body had not been brought at the AKG Centre so that mourners may pay their respects in the capital city of Kerala.

For several years, the seasoned politician resided in Thiruvananthapuram while serving as a minister and CPM state secretary. Another site that was important to his career as a legislator and party leader was Thalassery in the Kannur district.

On October 1, Kodiyeri passed away in a hospital in Chennai. Two days later, he was cremated near the town of Kannur at Payyamabalam. His body was brought in a special aircraft from Chennai to Kannur.