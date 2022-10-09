Infinix launches Hot 20 5G: Details

Mumbai: Infinix launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Infinix Hot 20 5G’. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at $179.9 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Infinix smartphone is offered in Blaster Green, Racing Black, and Space Blue colours.

The new smartphone is is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 240hz. The Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G handset.