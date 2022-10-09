Oppo launches 2 new mid-range smartphone in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Oppo has launched 2 new mid-range smartphone- Oppo A77s and Oppo A17 – in the Indian markets. Oppo A77s is priced at Rs 17,999 and the Oppo A17 is priced at Rs 12,499. It will be available across online and mainline retail outlets. Oppo A77s will come in two colours – Sunset Orange and Starry Black and Oppo A17 is available in Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black colours.

Oppo A77s specifications: The new smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC. The device features 5000mAh long-lasting battery with a 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge. It sports a 50MP AI dual camera.

Also Read: Samsung launches Odyssey Ark 1000R curved gaming monitor in India: Price and features

Oppo A17 specifications: The Oppo A17 comes with a 50MP AI Camera and a 5MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 and packs 5000mAh battery.