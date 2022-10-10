55 Police officers from Hyderabad dismissed after major disciplinary investigation

In a major disciplinary action, the Hyderabad Police discharged over 55 officers and employees of various ranks. Several people who were dismissed between December 2021 and October 7, 2022, as a result of allegations against them, were also those who had been suspended, fired, or forced into retirement.

Since taking over, Hyderabad’s top cop, CV Anand, has been taking tough action against the city police’s unruly officers and employees. Complaints are made against officers who have received discipline between December 25, 2021, and October 7, 2022.

Among the accusations include crimes against women (POCSO charges, bigamy, illicit relationships, domestic violence, dowry deaths, and outraging modesty), participation in criminal activity (murder, etc.), habitually taking illegal leave from work in civil and CAR, corruption, and other misconduct (ganja cases, duty under intoxication, misbehaviour with seniors and public).

Among those fired is Inspector K Nageswara Rao, who was charged with raping, kidnapping, and later attempting to murder a lady in order to hide evidence. He was also the subject of a case for breaking the Arms Act.

Rao was suspended a few months ago after Telangana and the Hyderabad City Police seriously investigated an allegation against him. The former Marredpally Station House Officer was charged with house trespass, attempted rape, attempted murder, and kidnapping under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act, 1959.