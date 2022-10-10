After IB flags threat to life, five BJP leaders in Punjab given ‘Y-category’ security

Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Punjab were given ‘Y-category’ protection, according to a source from the home affairs ministry, after an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report indicated a threat. The ministry was informed by the IB, and security was increased.

In light of the threat to their safety that was shown in the agency’s report, the ministry has provided security to all five BJP leaders. According to the source, these leaders, together with Captain Amarinder Singh, a former Congress leader and the former chief minister of Punjab, have just joined the BJP.

Amrik Singh Aliwal, Harjinder Singh Contractor, Harchand Kaur, Prem Mittal, and Kamaldeep Saini received the security category. The security category is divided into five categories and given to a person once the hazards have been assessed. X, Y, Z, Z+, and SPG are a few other classifications.

The protective cover is made up of an 11-member crew, including 1-2 NSG commandos and police personnel, and is the fourth security level in the nation.