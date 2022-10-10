Amicus curiae informs the High Court that a full-time Road Safety Commissioner is required.

The Kerala High Court’s amicus curiae has delivered its report in response to the recent deadly accident involving a tour bus carrying schoolchildren at Vadakkencherry. The appointment of a full-time Road Safety Commissioner is one of the report’s main recommendations, which was submitted to the court.

The report also recommends that enforcement duties be allocated to Motor Vehicles Inspectors (MVIs) and Assistant MVIs attached to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and sub-RTOs for a minimum of six hours each day. The report further states that these officers must report to the RTO (Enforcement) and the Road Safety Commissioner.

The study urges the government to reverse its decision to give the Transport Commissioner extra authority over road safety in addition to establishing a full-time commissioner. The state government had issued the order in this regard on April 1 of this year.

Following a request from Justice Devan Ramachandran, the Transport Commissioner personally appeared before the High Court after the Vadakkencherry accident.