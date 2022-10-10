Arvind Kejriwal says, many BJP members in Gujarat covertly support AAP

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the chief minister of Delhi, claimed on Sunday that a number of BJP officials and supporters in Gujarat secretly support his party. He continued by saying that these BJP supporters want to see their own party fall in the next state Assembly elections.

This year’s assembly election will take place in December. The BJP has governed Gujarat for 27 years, and the AAP is trying to establish itself as its main rival.

He stated during a rally in Gujarat’s Valsad district, ‘Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party. I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP.’ He was in the state that was going to the polls for 2 days.

He had previously asked BJP members to back his party ‘from inside’ rather than resign from the saffron party. He had stated that BJP workers should continue receiving ‘payment’ from the BJP while working ‘from inside’ for the AAP.

He stated on Sunday that he shared the same sentiments, ‘We have to break 27 years of their (BJP’s) arrogance. I know you have your businesses, if you join us they will damage your business. You stay there, but secretly work to defeat it. Congress workers need not fear, you can leave your party and join AAP. Forget your party.’