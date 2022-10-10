As tension rises in Bengal’s Mominpur, Amit Malviya says, communal riots prevalent under Mamata Banerjee

On Sunday, tension between two communities flared in West Bengal’s Mominpur area. It quickly degenerated into violence, with people who throw stones and cars being vandalised.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s social media, criticised Mamata Banerjee’s government on Twitter after violence broke out in Mominpur and claimed that under her, racial violence has become regular.

Referring to the 1946 Noakhali riots, he added, ‘Those who don’t learn from history are likely to repeat it.’ In the late hours of Sunday, a large crowd approached the Ekbalpur Police Station as the level of violence increased. Since the reported violence, security has been tightened.

A rapid deployment of central forces in the Mominpur region has been requested by the state BJP. Sukanta Majumdar, the state head of the BJP, said on Twitter that despite attacks on Hindu homes, police are doing nothing.

In accordance with Majumdar, Amit Malviya claimed that the Ekbalpur police abandoned the police station even as the citizens of Mominpur were subjected to the violence. Authorities have not yet provided any information about how or why tension between the two communities started.