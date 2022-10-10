Belarus’ Lukashenko issues warning to Ukraine and deploys troops beside Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had ordered troops to deploy near Ukraine with Russian forces in response to what he called a clear threat to Belarus from Kiev and its Western sponsors.

The words by Lukashenko, who has been in power in Belarus since 1994, hint at a possible escalation of the war in Ukraine, maybe with a combined Russian-Belarus military army in Ukraine’s north.

‘Strikes on Belarusian land are not only being discussed in Ukraine today, but are also being planned,’ Lukashenko warned at a security briefing, without offering evidence. ‘Their owners are pressuring them to ignite a war against Belarus in order to drag us into it.’

‘For decades, we have been preparing for this. We will reply if necessary,’ Lukashenko said, adding that he had discussed the subject with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit in St Petersburg.