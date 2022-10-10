Big B’s 80th Birthday is on the way! Daughter Shweta Bachchan shares throwback pic| See post

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is set to celebrate his 80th birthday on October 11, and his daughter Shweta Bachchan has been keeping her Insta family hooked to her Insta feed as she is busy sharing posts dedicated to her father. Shweta shared a major throwback picture on her Instagram, in which Big B can be seen carrying little Shweta in his arms as she smiles for the camera. The father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white outfits.

Sharing the post, Shweta Bachchan wrote, ‘As the song goes … ‘but you love me daddy’ & I you’, followed by infinity and evil eye emoticons. The song, But You Love Me Daddy, is sung by Jim Reeves.

On Sunday, Shweta Bachchan shared a clip from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Deewaar. It opens with the scene when the megastar, who is playing a role of a character name Vijay, says, ‘Tum log mujhe dhund rahe ho aur main tumhara yaha intezaar kar raha hun’. In the background, we can hear the crowd cheering for the megastar. In the caption, she wrote, ‘Deewaar on the big screen. Some movies are timeless’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Goodbye, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Next, he will be seen in Uunchai, which will hit the theatres on November 11 this year.