Changing attitudes toward Dalits is necessary, said RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasised on Sunday that people’s changing attitudes about the Dalits is just as important as providing for their needs. The Valmiki community, he added, is ‘lagging behind’ and needs to go ahead.

Speaking during the Valmiki Jayanti celebration in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was Bhagwat. He spoke to a group and stated, ‘The Valmiki community is still very underdeveloped and trailing. It needs to show itself. When presenting the Constitution to Parliament, Babasaheb Ambedkar remarked that people who had hitherto been viewed as being behind will no longer be behind.’

‘According to Dr. Ambedkar, Dalits would henceforth sit with everyone. We constructed this arrangement, but it won’t be sufficient just to have one. The mentality needs to change,’ he added.

The RSS chief continued, ‘Ambedkar claimed that by putting plans in place, he had given people political and economic independence. However, it won’t be realised until social freedom arrives, which is why the second Dr. Saheb strove to transmit that spirit from Nagpur through the Sangh in 1925.’

He said that everybody who wants to become a ‘human being’ should be aware of Valmiki Jayanti.