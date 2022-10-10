CM Stalin advises against implementing mandatory Hindi in order to start another linguistic conflict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is enforcing ‘One Nation, One Language, One Religion, One Food and One Culture,’ said MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, and doing so will harm the Indian Union.

CM Stalin emphasised that the report from the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, which Home Minister Amit Shah presented to President Draupadi Murumu, advocated Hindi as the language of instruction at the IIT, IIM, and Central Universities.

‘Why do people keep arguing that there should be more languages added to the 22 official ones? Why has it been suggested that English be eliminated from competitive tests for positions in the Central Government?’ asked CM Stalin, criticising the action

Declaring ‘Bharat Mara Ki Jai’ as a political party’s motto in the Parliament is equivalent to giving Hindi mother’s milk while poisoning other languages, stated CM Stalin, this is against the Indian Constitution.

According to CM Stalin, Home Minister Amit Shah declared Hindi to be the official language during the celebration of Hindi Divas on September 16. He also claimed that the committee he leads is currently attempting to impose Hindi in educational institutions.

It would be equivalent to referring to Hindi speakers as first-class citizens and non-Hindi speakers as second-class citizens to enforce something that is impractical. This will not be tolerated by those who value their mother tongue. Added MK Stalin, Tamil and other languages should be treated equally in an India that values variety and togetherness.