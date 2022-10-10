Congress in Kerala slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers for Europe visit

The lack of transparency surrounding the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers’ trip to Europe was criticised by the Kerala Congress. The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues’ departure from the country is unclear, according to the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan.

The Opposition is aware of the reason the chief minister and several ministers travelled abroad. We learned that they will be at the Loka Kerala Sabha. The Loka Kerala Sabha serves as a forum for debate and discussion for expatriate Keralites.

The fact that all of the state’s ministers are away with their families is being observed with a certain amount of contempt, according to Satheesan.

We have nothing against people visiting other nation. But a clear progress report is necessary when it comes to government spending. What was accomplished during the trip and for what purpose? When you travel with your family, the public is watching, especially at a time when people are concerned about their political leaders and their methods of governance. Transparency is therefore necessary, Satheesan said.

Early on October 4th, a group led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues, Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman, departed for a tour of Europe.