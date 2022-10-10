Delhi police busted racket, seized illegal firecrackers over 2,500 kg

Two males were taken into custody in connection with the case after Delhi Police busted a racket dealing in the illicit trade of fire crackers in Delhi-NCR. Furthermore, the accused was found to have 2,625 kg of illegal firecrackers that were planned for sale during the next festival season, according to the police.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a directive prohibiting the production, storage, sale, and delivery of all types of firecrackers through internet marketing channels till January 1, 2023.

A team conducted raids at Mandoli Industrial Area, Phase-II as a result of a tip-off, where illegal firecrackers were being unloaded into cartons from a truck and being emptied into cartons.

The area yielded a total of 145 cartons, weighing 2,625 kg in firecrackers. Investigations led to the discovery that the godown belonged to Mukul Jain and his relative Tushar, also known as Vansh Jain, who had been given caretaker and record-keeping responsibilities.

The accused further disclosed that they had purchased these fire crackers from distributors in Sangrur, Punjab, and Karnal, Haryana, both of which had godowns nearby. The firecrackers were bought by the distributors from companies in Shivakashi, Tamil Nadu. The impending festival season in Delhi-NCR was to feature the sale of these firecrackers.