Following Himanta Sarma’s tweet, A Driver In Assam Was Fined For Hitting A Rhino

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that a truck had been fined for running over a rhinoceros on a highway in the Kaziranga National Park region. He emphasised that his administration would not tolerate any encroachment on the animals’ territory.

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted CCTV footage of the accident on National Highway 37 and stated that his administration was developing an elevated corridor to prevent accidents.

In the ten-second clip, a rhinoceros is seen unexpectedly entering the highway and being struck by a truck. After being struck, the rhino attempted to stand up but faltered and collapsed. It eventually managed to stand back up and make its way back to the jungle with a limp.

He stated that ‘Rhinos are our special buddies, and we will not accept any intrusion on their space.’

‘The Rhino survived the horrible occurrence at Haldibari; the car was stopped and fined. Meanwhile, we’re constructing a unique 32-km elevated corridor as part of our commitment to saving the wildlife in Kaziranga’ he added.

The truck was travelling faster than the 40 km/h speed restriction in the Haldibari area, where the incident took place, stated the forest authority.

The park officials informed that, the elevated corridor will be developed between Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat to conserve animals and boost tourism in the area.