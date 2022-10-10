I love you, Amit! Dharmendra sends love to his Sholay co-star.

Amitabh Bachchan, a seasoned actor, most recently starred in Goodbye. The movie, which also features Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna, debuted to positive reviews from both reviewers and viewers. Following a slice-of-life movie that delighted his fans, Big B will next be seen in Rajshri Films’ Uunchai. The character poster for the actor from the movie was unveiled a while back.

Dharmendra, Big B’s fellow Sholay actor, has since offered him his best wishes for Uunchai. Dharmendra wished him success by posting a picture of himself with Senior Bachchan from Sholay.

On his Twitter account, Dharmendra posted a selfie of himself and Amitabh Bachchan. His message stated, ‘I love you, Amit. I learned via RajShiri production that you are collaborating on a movie. Great. Together, the most talented actor and the top producing company. I wish you success (sic).’

On the other side, Big B posted a picture of his Uunchai character poster on Instagram. His post’s caption said, ‘This film by @rajshrifilms is unique. On 11.11.22, come meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai. This movie by #SoorajBarjatya honours friendship and life. Save The Date for #Rajshri (sic) at @uunchaithemovie.’