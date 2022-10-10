Immigration legislation is required to ensure the employment of individuals who immigrate for work, said Kerala CM

After signing an MoU with the United Kingdom to allow health workers from the southern state to immigrate there, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that a complete immigration law is required for job security and the welfare of people moving overseas for jobs.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Vijayan, who is touring Europe with some of his cabinet members, during the Lok Kerala Sabha’s Europe-UK Regional Conference, which took place in London yesterday, stated a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

CMO statement released on Sunday, Vijayan declared following the signing of the MoU that a thorough immigration law is essential for the welfare and job security of persons travelling overseas for employment. He said that the state government does not have a strategy of expelling anyone, but rather seeks to develop the area to build a ‘new Kerala.’

The Chief Minister addressed the audience and stated that Kerala’s government wanted to further strengthen the state’s educational system and establish Kerala as a centre for higher learning. The statement, he also asked non-resident Indians for their opinions and help in expanding job prospects in Kerala’s industrial sector.

The CMO’s statement further aims to facilitate the safe, transparent, and legal movement of healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, and paramedical workers.

More than 3,000 positions for different specialists in the health sector would be created during the project’s initial phase, according to the statement. Following the process’ conclusion, it was also intended to hold a week-long UK Employment Fest in November.