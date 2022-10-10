In her memoirs, Swapna admits, ‘I was Sivasankar’s Parvathy.’

In a tell-all book published by a reputable publisher, Swapna Suresh, the accused in the gold smuggling case that shook Kerala politics, revealed hitherto unrevealed details of the case as well as her connections to influential people in the political and administrative realm.

The major accuser asserted that she had gotten married to M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister.

At a temple in Chennai, Shivashankar smeared vermilion on my forehead and placed a thali around my neck, promising he would never leave her.

This was the time the pair appeared to be on an official trip when they visited the neighbouring state. She claimed in her autobiography, ‘Chathiyude Padmavyooham,’ which was released by Current Books in Thrissur, ‘I was the ‘Parvathy’ of Sivasankar.’

She also shed insight on the relationship between administrators and politicians. Swapna claimed that ‘CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his family, his additional political secretary C M Ravindran, CM’s former principal Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, and former Minister K T Jaleel were all in some way connected to the despatch of several consignments through the UAE Consulate.’

Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said that the Sprinkler data sale made her millions of dollars.

Swapna added that she has made no sexually explicit claims against anyone. She did, however, acknowledge that the only person to approach her with sexual desire was a former Minister who was a frequent visitor to the Consulate and a senior member of the Kerala Assembly.

‘I received an invitation to a hotel after we spoke on WhatsApp. Despite his repeated invitations, I refused to go’ Swapna continued.

I have all the relevant phone records as proof, and I’ve given them to the agencies doing the investigation, said Swapna.