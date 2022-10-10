Increased enrollment of female students in technical fields will hasten the nation’s development. Prez

In order to boost the nation’s prosperity, President Droupadi Murmu declared on Sunday that there should be more girls enrolled in technical schools.

Murmu was speaking at the 52nd convocation and closing ceremony of the Punjab Engineering College’s (PEC) centennial year festivities in Chandigarh. The president praised the institute and expressed her happiness that it had given the nation so many luminaries.

She listed Dr. Satish Dhawan, a former ISRO chairman and the pioneer of experimental fluid dynamics research in India, as well as Dr. R. N. Dogra, the founding director of IIT-Delhi and a leading authority on missile technology.

Satish Kumar Murmu further noticed that, Kalpana Chawla, a graduate of PEC’s aeronautical engineering programme, made history by becoming the first woman astronaut of Indian descent and by motivating others to sacrifice themselves for science.

She noted that the institute had established the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology and stated, ‘There should be more female students in technical educational institutes to further the country’s prosperity.’ s

She asked students to remember their obligations to the homeland no matter what they chose to do with their lives since they are the ones who will construct the India of the future. The president stated that students are entering a world of limitless opportunities and possibilities, and she had no doubts about their ability to transform opportunities into success and possibilities into absolutes.