India Meteorological Department predicts heavy rainfall till Thursday in this state

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu till Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has updated that Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram districts will receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nilgiris, Pudukkotai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirapalli, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Krishnagiri, Tiruppur, Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Tiruppatur, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts.