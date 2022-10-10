Indian Railways announces more special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate more special trains to cover the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming festival season. The national transporter will operate 179 special trains with 2269 trips.

Also Read: Gulf country resumes issuing 60-day tourist visas

‘In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travellers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year. Special trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc.’ Ministry of railways said in a statement.