Julia, the tropical storm appears over the Pacific after passing through Nicaragua

According to government officials, tropical storm Julia emerged over the Eastern Pacific on Sunday evening after pummeling Nicaragua with rain and winds that destroyed hundreds of homes but resulted in no recorded casualties.

Three people perished in Honduras as a result of the storm, including a young woman and a four-year-old son who died after a boat capsized near the border with Nicaragua on Saturday night, and a 22-year-old woman who was swept away by flood waters in the north on Sunday.

The storm made landfall on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast near Laguna de Perlas early Sunday, and by 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT), its centre was over the Pacific about 135 miles (220 kilometres) southeast of El Salvador’s capital, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the NHC, it is predicted to continue north along the shores of Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala on Sunday and Monday.

According to local media, over one million households of Nicaragua’s coastal region lost power and internet due to fallen wires and the government’s decision to disconnect energy for safety concerns.

The Nicaraguan National Disaster System declared the entire country on ‘red alert’ on Sunday after torrential rains caused various rivers to flood.