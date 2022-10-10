Kashmir is ‘not mentioned’ in Pakistan army chief’s remarks about peace with India!

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, is writing his final essay as the army’s top general. Bajwa is currently fighting for peace against the backdrop of the nation experiencing its worst time ever on the economic and human fronts as a result of the devastating floods. Without mentioning India specifically, Bajwa demanded the restoration of all bilateral ties.

‘By creating a framework to settle all of our bilateral disputes peacefully, we must give peace a chance. Furthermore, rather of attacking one another, we should work together to combat issues like sickness, population growth, poverty, illiteracy, and climate change’, said Bajwa at the passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

However, Bajwa, who is anticipated to go after a lengthy six-year term in November, said that the desire for peace should not be mistaken for a sign of weakness. ‘ I must emphasise that while we want peace, this does not mean that we are weak. Nobody should have any doubts about our unified will to protect our fundamental interests and the whole territory of our homeland’, he continued.

‘We are doing everything we can to break the political impasse that has prevented the countries of South Asia from progressing and resolving all bilateral and regional concerns in a peaceful and dignified way,’ said the statement. Experts, however, were not very amused by Bajwa’s call. Bajwa had previously engaged in similar conduct, according to Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain of the Indian Army.

‘General Bajwa has already discussed establishing peace with India. The follow-up, however, has rarely been noticeable ‘, according to Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. The army veteran said, ‘Whenever you speak about these things, it must be followed with executive guidance and some sort of demonstration, which has sadly been lacking’.

Although Bajwa advocated for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, he avoided mentioning Kashmir, which analysts think to be unusual for the head of the Pakistani army. Bajwa had incorporated the peaceful settlement of conflicts between the two neighbours into his address in April of this year, but he inserted the Kashmir proviso once more.

Pakistan is prepared to advance on this front if India decides to do so, according to Bajwa. Pakistan ‘continues to believe in utilising discussion and diplomacy to settle all remaining issues including the Kashmir conflict’. Despite Bajwa’s tempered language, it was under his leadership that India and Pakistan dangerously approached conflict following the heinous Pulwama assault in 2019.