Know all about coronary artery disease

As per medical experts, Coronary artery disease (CAD) is caused due to the plaque buildup in the walls of the arteries. Arteries supply blood to the heart and other areas of the body. The plaque is build due to cholesterol and calcium deposits in the artery. As a result of this, arteries may narrow over time and one can also suffer from atherosclerosis.

CAD normally does not show symptoms. It shows its symptoms when it reaches an advanced stage. Dizziness, indigestion-like sensations, fatigue, lack of energy, shortness of breath and chest discomfort are symptoms of CAD. So if you experience any of these then must seek medical assistance immediately.

Here are a few most common symptoms of coronary artery disease:

Chest pain (Angina): One may feel chest pressure or tightness. Some may even feel as if someone is standing on their chest. Chest discomfort is most commonly felt on the middle or left side of the chest.

Shortness of breath: Shortness of breath is not always visible. Sometimes it might make you feel as though you lack energy or endurance.

Also Read: Follow these tips to convey your partner that sex is boring 3

Heart Attack: A heart attack is caused by a totally clogged coronary artery. Crushing chest pain or pressure, shoulder or arm pain, shortness of breath, and perspiration are all symptoms of a heart attack. Women may experience less common symptoms such as neck or jaw pain, nausea and fatigue.

Dizziness/lightheadedness: If you have CAD, you may have lightheadedness or dizziness on and off. This is more likely to occur in conjunction with physical effort, but it can occur at any moment.

Lack of energy: CAD can cause a lack of energy as well as frequent or sudden tiredness.