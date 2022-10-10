KSRTC to limit concession to students! Read on..

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC has decided to limit the number of student concessions permitted after considering the plummeting income generated by the corporation. The maximum number of concession cards issued will be 25 for a bus on a particular route. In the pilot phase, KSRTC introduced the new regulation on Anchal- Kottiyam route.

The concession cards will be issued only according to the total number of services on a route. The passengers will be prioritised on a first-come, first-served basis. More than 25 passengers with student concessions will be allowed to travel in a bus at a time. The new restriction by KSRTC will affect only distribution of concession cards.

KSRTC claims that the latest restriction will not affect students as they could avail service of private buses. Currently, students up to class 12 can avail free travel in KSRTC bus. But, a certain amount has to be paid for private buses. Hence, the move to limit the number of concession cards may adversely affect students from poor families.

The free travel for students on KSRTC buses was facilitated by a government order. Though the corporation demanded to revise the order several times, the department did not respond. Currently, KSRTC’s request to grant concessions to students from economically backward classes only is under the consideration of the government.