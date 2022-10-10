Making mental health and wellbeing a global focus for World Mental Health Day in 2022

World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10 and promotes mental health education, advocacy, and awareness, was first observed in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health. It draws attention to mental health, which is still largely ignored by national policy and out of the reach of the general public.

While the pandemic has taken a toll on our mental health, it will continue to do so, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated in a press release that ‘By coming together on World Mental Health Day in 2022, we’ll have the chance to redouble our efforts to promote and preserve mental health.’

‘Making Mental Health & Well-Being a global priority’ was chosen as the theme for the 2022 World Mental Health Day.

The combination of conflict, pandemic, and climate change has led to a global mental health catastrophe. Global mental health has been at battle with disrupted health systems, growing poverty, economic crises, and crony capitalism.

The wealthy have the time, money, and access to treat their mental problems. They consequently disproportionately impact the less fortunate communities.

Even access to healthcare is difficult for historically marginalised groups. For instance, a study discovered that members of the Black community and other groups of people of colour are much more likely to endure socioeconomic disparities, such as being excluded from economic, educational, and health resources.

We can all do our part to raise awareness about which preventive mental health interventions are effective, and World Mental Health Day is an opportunity to do that collectively, stated WHO. ‘Stigma and discrimination continue to be a barrier to social inclusion and access to the right care,’ the organisation stated.