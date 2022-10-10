‘Man-eating’ tiger killed in West Champaran, Bihar, had its autopsy done

The ‘man-eating’ tiger’s autopsy was conducted on Sunday, a day after it was shot dead by police and sharpshooters in Bihar’s West Champaran district after allegedly battering a mother and her child close to the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).

Six deaths in one month were ascribed to the tiger, which was labelled a man-eater. The viscera from the tiger will be sent for forensic testing to the Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (Bareilly), according to VTR field director Neshamani K.

After the tiger allegedly mauled a man on Friday, police separately filed a case against other locals for allegedly assaulting forest rangers and damaging a vehicle owned by the forest department in Dumari.

After the tiger allegedly killed nine people since May and the forest department labelled it a ‘man-eater,’ the shoot-at-sight orders were issued. The forest department hasn’t offered any definite evidence that the tiger was to blame for all nine deaths. For 27 days, the tiger was on the department’s radar.