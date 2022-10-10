Minister seeks explanation from Nayanthara, Vignesh in surrogacy row!

Four months after their marriage, actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan welcomed twin kids on Monday, who were reported to be conceived through surrogacy. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government will ask the pair for an explanation as concerns grew over whether they had adhered to surrogacy laws.

‘There is debate over the legality of surrogacy. The egg cells are already causing a problem. A married adult woman between the ages of 21 and 35 may give her eggs in accordance with the law with the consent of her parents or spouse’. The minister responded to a journalist who inquired if the couple had registered with the health department, ‘We will urge the director of medical services to examine whether they (Vignesh Sivan and Nayanthara) followed necessary protocol’.

Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa??

We are blessed with

twin baby Boys????

All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us???

Need all ur blessings for our

Uyir???& Ulagam??? pic.twitter.com/G3NWvVTwo9 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) October 9, 2022

Earlier, Vignesh uploaded images of the couple kissing the baby boys’ feet on social media to herald the arrival of the twins. The pair was married in June at a resort near Mahabalipuram after dating for a while. The famous couple reportedly decided to use surrogacy. As the news spread and many people congratulated the couple, there were also worries about whether surrogacy was allowed in India for unmarried couples.