Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, dies at age 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away early on Monday, October 10. Earlier, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s condition worsened, and he was moved to the intensive care unit at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

According to insiders, the 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was having trouble breathing and was being watched after by a specialist in internal medicine at the Medanta Hospital. In addition, Singh developed a bladder infection, stated the hospital sources.

On October 2, his condition began to deteriorate, and he was sent to the ICU. Akhilesh Yadav, the SP president and Mulayam’s son, arrived at the Gurugram hospital with his wife Dimple.

The veteran leader was listed as having a ‘quite critical’ condition and being treated with life-saving medication in a health bulletin published by Medanta Hospital on Sunday, October 9.