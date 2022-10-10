Nationalized bank launches tax saving plan

Mumbai: The fourth largest public sector bank in the country, Canara Bank launched a new tax saving plan for taxpayers who want to reduce their taxable income. Canara Bank Tax Saver scheme is a term deposit scheme under the Fixed Deposit stream. It is best suited for salaried class, businessmen, and professionals. The bank is offering an interest rate of 7% on this risk-free fund. The tenure of the scheme is 5 years.

Senior Citizens are eligible for 0.5% and Employees/Ex-employees/Ex-employees Senior Citizens are eligible for a 1% additional rate of interest over and above the applicable interest rate under the Canara Tax Saver Deposit scheme.

The maximum investment under this scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh and deductions can be claimed under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act 1961. But this account cannot be closed prematurely.