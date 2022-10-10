PIB Fact-check deemed the PM National Laptop Scheme to be fraudulent

Today’s fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked a website that described itself as the PM National Laptop Scheme’s official website. The PIB Team declares that, the government has not introduced a similar programme for students.

The website pmssgovt.online, the programme is open to all Indian students enrolled in classes from ninth grade to graduate school. For pupils to register to take part in the aforementioned programme, the website charges Rs 450.

According to a website called http://pmssgovt.online, the ‘Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022’ promises to provide free laptops to Class XI-graduate students. This website is a scam. No such programme is being implemented by the Indian government, PIB tweeted.

The model of the laptop that will be given to the kids was also listed on the bogus webpage. ‘The Indian government chose to offer HP Core i3 11th (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Laptops.’ The website claims, ‘The PM National Laptop Scheme payment will be credited to the students bank account in 1 (one) instalment during the academic session 2022–23.’