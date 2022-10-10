Public sector bank launches new fixed deposit scheme

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Canara Bank launched a new fixed deposit scheme. The new fixed deposit scheme will offer 7.50% interest rate. The scheme has a tenure for 666 days and the maximum amount of deposits must be under Rs 2 crore.

At present, Canara Bank is offering a 7% interest rate for general customers and 7.5% interest for senior citizens on this fixed deposit plan.

‘Now get maximum returns on your investment! Presenting Canara Special Deposit Scheme that offers 7.50% interest by investing for 666 days,’ tweeted Canara Bank.

Earlier the lender had hiked the Repo linked lending rate (RLLR) and Marginal Cost of Funds Based lending rate (MCLR) across all the tenors.