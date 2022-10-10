Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates because of ‘stupid people’; Trump

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war began this year on February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin issued an order for a ‘special military operation’ in the neighbouring nation. Former US president Donald Trump has urged for a swift ‘peaceful resolution’ to the conflict.

In his remarks at a ‘Save America’ rally on Saturday in the US state of Nevada, the former president expressed concern that ‘nothing would be left of our world all because foolish people didn’t have a clue’ about the perils of nuclear war and escalation. ‘ We must demand the swift negotiation of a civilised conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there won’t be any more of our planet,’ Trump stated.

Trump’s comment follows Biden’s warning about the possibility of nuclear ‘Armageddon’, which the White House subsequently explained. The world is facing a nuclear ‘armageddon’ for the first time in 60 years, according to Biden’s remarks from last week. For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, according to Biden, ‘we have a direct threat from the deployment of nuclear weapons if, in fact, things continue down the route they are heading,’ he told Democratic fundraisers in New York.

The nuclear standoff that took place 60 years ago as a result of the Soviet Union stationing weapons in Cuba, which is within striking distance of the US, was brought up by Biden. The emergency was avoided. The world ‘has not confronted the danger of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,’ Biden continued.