Scientists discover ‘microplastics in human breast milk’ for the first time!

Scientists have discovered microplastics in breast milk for the first time, raising questions about potential health implications for newborns. Microplastics, as the name suggests, are little plastic flecks that have a diameter of less than five millimetres (0.2 inches)—smaller than the typical pearl used in jewellery.

They contaminate ecosystems by infiltrating them through a number of channels, including cosmetics, apparel, food packaging, and industrial operations. Microplastics have been found everywhere since they were initially identified in 2004, including deep seas, polar ice and snow, seafood, table salt, and drinking water. The entire degradation of these microscopic bits might take decades or longer.

Scientists have begun their work after finding these small particles in breast milk. The Guardian reports that 34 healthy moms in Rome, Italy had samples of their breast milk collected one week after giving birth, and those samples included microplastics. In 75% of them, the investigators found microplastics.

Researchers found microplastics made of polyethene, PVC, and polypropylene in the study, which was published in the Polymers journal. The hazardous chemicals phthalates, which had previously been discovered in breast milk, are present in plastics. The moms’ use of seafood, packaged food and beverages, and personal hygiene items that include plastic were all noted by the researchers in their study. The existence of microplastics was not connected in any way, though.

According to the researchers, this shows that because microplastics are so prevalent in the environment, human exposure to them is unavoidable. Dr. Valentina Notarstefano from the Università Politecnica delle Marche in Ancona, Italy, stated that ‘the confirmation of microplastics’ presence in breast milk enhances our enormous worry for the particularly susceptible group of children’.

It would be essential to consider how to lower exposure to these toxins throughout pregnancy and breastfeeding, she added. ‘ However, it must be emphasised that nursing has many more benefits than drawbacks brought on by the presence of contaminating microplastics. Instead of reducing breastfeeding, studies like ours should increase public awareness and encourage lawmakers to support pollution reduction policies’.