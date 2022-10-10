Twitter account of ‘Kanye West’ suspended over anti-Semitic post!

After publishing anti-Semitic material, American rapper Kanye West had his Twitter account suspended. According to reports, West, also known as ‘Ye’, broke the terms of service of the platform when he tweeted that he was ‘going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.’

‘I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,’ tweeted West. Twitter took down the message and disabled the rapper’s account after it went viral and caused a stir. According to a Twitter spokeswoman, ‘The account in issue has been locked due to a breach of Twitter’s standards’.

Notably, before launching into his irrational diatribe on Saturday, West had not tweeted for over two years. After his Instagram account was banned for identical reasons, West was compelled to use Twitter. According to WION, Ye had published images of his text exchange with rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, in which he appeared to accuse him of being under the control of Jews. According to the messages, Ye promised to use Combs as a ‘example to teach the Jewish people’ that he is impervious to pressure or threats. Ye was also expelled from the site for 24 hours in March for breaking the rules against hate speech, bullying, and harassment.