Ukraine vote at UN remains secret; India declines to disclose it!

SYDNEY: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday that India does not want to predetermine its position on a potential draught resolution that would denounce Russia’s declared annexation of portions of Ukraine. In Canberra, Jaishankar and Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong participated in a joint media briefing. Jaishankar stated, ‘As a matter of prudence and policy, we don’t anticipate our votes in advance’.

Depending on the day, either Tuesday or Wednesday, the General Assembly will vote on the resolution’s draught. Late last month, the United States and Albania proposed a UN Security Council resolution denouncing the declared annexation. China, Gabon, India, and Brazil did not vote in favour of the resolution due to Russia’s veto. India withdrew from a UN Security Council resolution that would have denounced Moscow’s ‘illegal referenda’ and invalidated the annexation of four Ukrainian areas, which Russia rejected, citing the ‘totality of the emerging situation’.

India had voted against resolutions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by the Security Council on two times and at the UN General Assembly once. India has not yet condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and it did not participate in the UN forums that condemned the Russian aggression, in contrast to many other major Western states.