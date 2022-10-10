UP CM Yogi announces three-day state mourning following Mulayam’s demise!

The demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh was mourned by Yogi Adityanath on Monday. He also declared a three-day state of mourning. The former CM’s funeral would be conducted with the utmost respect, according to Adityanath’s announcement. Akhilesh Yadav, the SP president and son of Mulayam Singh, and Ram Gopal Yadav were spoken to by Yogi, who conveyed his condolences, according to the condolence message released by the CM Office.

Yogi expressed his sadness at the passing of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the man who founded the Samajwadi Party. His passing marks the end of the battle and the fundamental pillar of socialism. Yogi expressed his condolences to the grieving family and friends and wished the deceased soul peace from God. On the occasion of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav’s passing, the government of Uttar Pradesh has declared a three-day state of mourning. With complete state honour, his last rites will be conducted.

Singh’s mortal remains were being transported to Saifai, his birthplace, according to the Samajwadi Party’s official Twitter account. The funeral will take place at Saifai at 3 p.m. tomorrow, on November 10th, 2022, it continued. Singh, who was 82 years old, passed away earlier in the morning at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram. For the past several days, he had been unwell.