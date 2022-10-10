While heavy rain has subsided in Australia’s east, flood threats persist

Heavy rains eased throughout Australia’s east on Monday, providing some relief to flood-stricken communities, but authorities warned that another powerful weather system could reach many inland regions, bringing more rain and threatening flash flooding.

Northern Victoria, southern New South Wales (NSW), and northern Tasmania should expect widespread rains of up to 100 mm (4 inches), or nearly a fifth of Australia’s annual normal, over two days beginning late Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM).

‘It’s another huge event… so we’re going to see a lot of moderate and maybe significant flooding,’ BoM forecaster Dean Narramore told the ABC on Monday.

Even as sunny skies returned to many areas, more than 100 flood warnings remained in effect across NSW, the state hardest hit by the latest rain event, which began last week, forcing many people to abandon their homes and inundating highways and farmland.

‘Just because the rain has stopped doesn’t mean the hazard has gone away because water is still flowing into our rivers and streams,’ Narramore said.