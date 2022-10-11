Adipurush’s producers refer to the petitioners’ demand that the movie be banned as a ‘publicity exercise.’

On October 7, attorney Raj Gaurav filed a motion asking for a permanent and binding injunction against the directors, Om Raut and Bhushan Kumar, stating that they had altered the fundamentals of the epic Ramayana.

The movie, which stars well-known actors like Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon, has sparked controversy and protests after showing Lord Ram and Hanuman wearing leather shoes in the trailer and Ravan riding a legendary creature that netizens have likened to a bat.

Senior attorney Sanjeev Sindhwani appeared on behalf of the filmmakers to oppose the petition when the case was called for hearing before senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar on Monday.

The request had been made known to the filmmakers since it had been publicised in the media as a ‘publicity-seeking effort,’ attorney Sindhwani told the court. The attorney further said that the petition was unpersuasive and that the court could not issue an order prohibiting the screening of the movie.

On the other hand, attorney Raj Gaurav contended that the genuineness of the claim and the reason it was made were the movie’s depictions of Hindu deities. After the hearing, speaking to India Today,

‘Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan would have been parties to the case if I had desired attention. However, as it is an issue of sanctity and conscience, I have limited the parties in the lawsuit to the film producer and director in order to obtain the injunction.’

He also objected to the filmmakers’ appearance, arguing that they couldn’t be heard at this point without a court-issued notice.

The judge, however, asserted that it would be a ‘travesty of justice’ to deny the defendants the opportunity to present their case because they have already appeared before the court.

The maintainability of the plea will now be discussed in the case on November 5.