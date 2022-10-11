In response to Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation, Congress labels AAP as ‘anti-Dalit’

The Delhi Congress charged the AAP government with being ‘anti-Dalit’ a day after Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam submitted his resignation amid controversy over his presence at a religious conversion ceremony.

A recent mass conversion event that Rajendra Pal Gautam attended had participants vow ‘not to worship Hindu gods and goddesses.’ His participation at the religious conversion sparked controversy and the BJP called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to dismiss the AAP leader.

Following the dispute, BJP leaders encircled Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, who was visiting Gujarat, and accused him of encouraging anti-Hindu acts. Rajendra Pal Gautam also left the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday.

But the Congress party continues to be ‘supportive’ of Rajendra Pal Gautam and attacked the AAP government for requesting his resignation.

‘It was Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on Sunday, when the AAP sought the resignation of their only Dalit minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. This shows that the party is anti-Dalit and has no sentiments towards the community,’ the chief of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said to India Today.

‘The party is in neck deep in corruption and is making evasive maneuvers by seeking the resignation of their Dalit minister. The party has failed to fulfil its promise of an honest government as it hasn’t sought resignation from those ministers who are accused of corruption,’ Anil Kumar said.