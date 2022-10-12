400 kg of donkey meat from an illegal slaughter were found in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh; 11 people were arrested.

As a result of effective intelligence support, a special team raided a donkey slaughter ring in Andhra Pradesh and seized 400 kg of meat, according to the police. According to reports, the gang was charging Rs 700 per kilogramme for donkey meat.

The Animal Rescue Organization, Help for Animals Society, and East Godavari SPCA collaborated on the effort. In the Bapatla district, the teams made as many as eleven arrests from four different sites. Report from The New Indian Express (TNIE)states that, the raids were carried out at two places in Uzilipet and one each in the Vetapalem and Chirala localities.

Despite charging up to Rs 700 per kilogramme for its meat, the accused butchers were allegedly butchering donkeys without following any health regulations.

The animals were illegally brought to the location from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, and other laws reportedly led to the arrest of the eleven individuals.

Tejovanth Anupoju of the Help for Animals Society told the daily, ‘After learning about the illegal killing of donkeys, we gathered proof and alerted Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.’

D Subba Rao (age 41), D Nancharaiah (age 58), D Sambaiah (age 70), P Srinivasa Rao (age 48), K Ravi (age 22), M Akhil (age 21), P Ravi (age 45), D Venkateswarulu (age 36), T Venkateswarulu (age 36), M Ramesh (age 45), and Koteswara Rao (age 58) were the men who are arrested.