Charles III’s coronation date has been fixed; it will be ‘low-key’

The time is set. According to the royal family website, King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The Queen Consort is expected to be crowned with King Charles III and his wife, Camilla.

‘In London’s Westminster Abbey, the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the Coronation Ceremony. His Majesty King Charles III will be crowned at the ceremony with The Queen Consort’, read the statement. After nearly 70 years, there won’t be another coronation until this one. Earlier, in June 1953, late Queen Elizabeth II, mother of King Charles III, ascended to the throne.

Before the burial, Charles was installed as the King following the death of the Queen. The oldest monarch to be crowned will be 74 years old when he takes office in 2019. In a strange coincidence, Archie, the grandchild of Prince Harry and Meghan, who turns 4 on the day of the coronation, is also born on that day. While Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation ceremony lasted three hours, reports claim that next year’s celebration will be shortened to one hour and only feature 2,000 attendees, as opposed to the 8,000 who attended the late Queen’s ceremony.

The crowning celebration will be scaled back, according to Buckingham Palace, as the King tries to reflect royalty keeping up with the times, when irresponsibly spending government dollars on a ceremony can draw negative attention. The statement said, ‘The Coronation will be anchored in long-standing traditions and pageantry, while reflecting the monarch’s position today and looking toward the future’. As previously reported by WION, royal sources had disclosed that the King wished to maintain his monarchy as a symbol of the contemporary world.

‘The King is well aware of the difficulties facing modern Britons. His demands will thus be fulfilled, and while his coronation should adhere to the highest moral standards and long-standing customs, it should also be a fitting representation of the monarchy in the contemporary era ‘, the royal source declared. In a related attempt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with Prince Andrew, were pushed to the bottom of the royal family’s website last month. King Charles III supported the action because he believed that the public could no longer support a royal dynasty that was constantly growing.