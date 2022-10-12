The internet is astounded by a Mumbai hotel’s ‘famous jugaad’ of cooling two rooms with one AC.

The term ‘jugaad’ and Indians are closely related. Undoubtedly, there are several examples that support the latter claim. Online discussion about a Mumbai hotel’s ‘jugaad’ has recently increased.

The disturbing and widely shared image shows an air conditioner that is split between two rooms. A single air conditioner was installed in the strange arrangement so that it provided cooling for two different rooms. The political wall has been punctured to allow for simultaneous cooling in both rooms.

Anurag Minus Verma, a multimedia artist and podcaster, posted the picture on Twitter. ‘It was truly a split AC room that was split into two rooms,’ he captioned the photo. Half is in our home, and the other half is with two uncles.

The podcaster mentioned that he had reserved the accommodation in 2011, but he would not say which hotel it was. Later, he also admitted that the AC’s remote control was not given to him. ‘Management raised the temperature to 24 degrees to prevent any fights,’ he claimed.

Twitter users responded to the post right away. The ‘jugaad’ was dubbed legendary.

‘You shouldn’t even be angry with him. He fulfilled his pledge,’ penned one. Another individual said, ‘Nice to see you in Mumbai. You must have been in their crosshairs.’ Another user added, ‘OYO’s next level. Definitely innovative AC room was supplied as promised. No complaints.’

The article received 5.7K likes.